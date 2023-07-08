A woman charged with murder in connection to the death of Jason Susuico was confined at the Department of Corrections on $1 million cash bail.

Cynthia Rose Quinata was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and guilt by complicity as a felony for her alleged involvement in the death of Susuico, whose remains were found in January by hunters in the jungle area near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

On Thursday, Quinata appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in the Superior Court of Guam.

The Office of the Attorney General requested she be committed on $1 million cash bail on the basis she's a danger to the public and a flight risk. The AG's office in its request for pretrial confinement cited Quinata's magistrate's complaint, including her plans to leave island to avoid arrest and having prior knowledge of a plan to assault Susuico.

"The defendant had already made plans and purchased a ticket to leave island in an attempt to avoid arrest for her involvement in the murder of Jason Susuico. The police report states that the defendant knew of a plan to 'beat down' Susuico, which ultimately resulted in his death," documents stated.

Sison confined Quinata to DOC on $1 million cash bail.

Remains

On Jan. 24, Susuico's remains were found by hunters along the jungle line near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. An investigation launched by the Guam Police Department asked members of the community to come forward if they had any information surrounding Susuico's death.

According to GPD and the AG's office, an informant last month reported Quinata was involved and she was planning to leave island because of it.

The informant alleged Quinata lured Susuico to her home in Pågat, Mangilao, under the guise of smoking methamphetamine but "in reality it was because (Susuico) had 'burned' someone in a drug deal and that person was going to 'beat down' Susuico in retaliation," according to the magistrate's complaint.

The assault allegedly occurred in a bedroom of Quinata's home, and allegedly resulted in Susuico's death.

Officers went to Quinata's home Monday and found her packing a suitcase. She denied having anything to do with Susuico's death, according to the magistrate's complaint.

According to the complaint, however, the GPD Forensic Science Division found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside one of the bedrooms."