$1M grant for WestCare to help GDOE students coping with disaster

A new program aims to provide school-based mental health counseling services to Department of Education students affected by recent are current disasters.

WestCare Pacific Islands started the Ma’lak Na Ha’ani program with the help of a $1 million grant. The program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The program is part of WPI’s mission of uplifting the human spirit.

Under new executive leadership, including vice president of operations Aja Ramos, Ma’lak Na Ha’ani - Bright Futures aims to serve youth ages 11-17 affected by 2018’s Typhoon Mangkhut, and now COVID-19.

“Many families today are faced with increased stress and trauma due to the loss of a job, increased danger in the home due to family violence, or a spike in substance use as a means of dealing with hard times,” WPI officials stated. “Our program aims to assist youth cope and recover from the adverse experiences they face during a disaster.

Ma’lak Na Ha’ani will also execute a workforce development training plan to increase mental health awareness and literacy of school staff, administrators, parents, and others who interact with these children, deepening and expanding community relationships to better serve the families of children affected by these disasters.

“The program offers students culturally sensitive and confidential crisis counseling, coordinated referrals to community services, and follow-up with these schoolchildren and their families,” officials added.