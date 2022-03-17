Nearly $1 million has been spent to come up with a master plan to restore Hagåtña as Guam's vibrant capital city - and this could inspire other villages to come up with their own master plans to protect iconic views such as Two Lovers Point in Tumon, officials said.

Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority Board Chair Maria Leon Guerrero and HRRA Executive Director Lasia Casil on Wednesday urged senators to support the Hagåtña Master Plan by voting to pass Bill 246.

Hagåtña's rich cultural and historical heritage spanned the pre-Latte period, the Spanish era, post-war era and the present. It used to be the cultural, political, social and economic heart of the island.

But the bombings of World War II left Hagåtña just a shell of what once was, and HRRA is pushing for the protection and restoration of what's left.

After Wednesday's two-hour public hearing and an additional 10-day public comment period, Bill 246 will be up for vote.

Government agencies and commissions testified in support of the master plan bill with some suggestions, while some senators asked for more discussion.

Once the master plan gets a legislative nod, it will open doors for eligibility for numerous federal programs and funding sources targeted specifically for municipal development, Leon Guerrero said.

A guide

Bill 246, requested by the governor, seeks to approve more than 300 pages of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Plan and its supporting documents such as the design guidelines and atlas map. They are collectively the Hagåtña Master Plan.

This master plan, or land use plan, is separate from a future implementation plan.

"The master plan is a broad community vision and is meant to guide decision-making relating to land use, roads, housing, utilities and other community needs in order to achieve a vision," Leon Guerrero told Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and other senators.

Barnes, who heads the committee with oversight of the Hagåtña revitalization, asked questions about the plan, including whether it can meet the demand for a city Wi-Fi system.

Leon Guerrero addressed the criticism of HRRA as a nonessential government agency that can be easily eliminated when faced with more pressing priorities such as education and public safety.

"Respectfully, we disagree with this position, particularly during a time when our community is struggling to make ends meet. We cannot afford to be shortsighted in our leadership," Leon Guerrero said, adding that while Guam certainly must address the needs of today, it must also invest in opportunities that ensure the long-term sustainability of its economy.

'Irresponsible developments'

Casil said she's hopeful that having a master plan for Hagåtña will help Guam's other villages create plans that will protect, promote and preserve cultural artifacts within their villages.

She said outside and inside the military fences, there are "irresponsible developments" taking place and will take place in the future.

"One of those is threatening the viewshed of our sacred Two Lovers Point and may change the iconic symbol of our Guam fight forever," Casil said. "Having this master plan in place is taking a proactive step to ensure that things like this will not happen in our capital city of Hagåtña."

The project developer Casil is referring to, Vista Del Mar by Two Lovers Point, made changes to the plans after hearing public sentiments, and the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Municipal Planning Council unanimously voted to support the amended plan.

Support

At the Wednesday public hearing, those who testified in support of Bill 246 were officials from the Department of CHamoru Affairs, Guam Economic Development Authority and Kumision I Fino' CHamoru.

Written testimony in support of the master plan bill also was received from the Guam Preservation Trust and Micronesian Area Research Center's Omaira Brunal Perry.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she would want to hear more discussion about plans for affordable housing and employment in Hagåtña.

Casil and Leon Guerrero shared the highlights of the master plan, and answered questions from Barnes, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sens. Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown and Taitague.

Because the master plan is a "living document," Leon Guerrero said, it can be refined to meet the community's changing needs.

The design guidelines are "recommendations," and not requirements, Casil said. Future developers can ask for an exemption from the guidelines, she said.

Casil said developments in Hagåtña can take place without a master plan but if standards are not set now, it can end up as a "mishmash" of a city without an identity.

River walk, parks

The goals are to place government of Guam agencies in Hagåtña, develop a river walk and the waterfront, expand the marina, and relocate the sewage treatment plant.

At least 10 GovGuam agencies, as of 2015, have spent more than $3.68 million a year on leases.

The plan also calls for the restoration of historic landmarks and buildings, establishment of more walking spaces, trails and parking areas, and creation of more outdoor recreation and entertainment hubs, among other things.

Within the Plaza de España, the Governor’s Palacio will be reconstructed.

Casil said the 2005 attempt to develop a Hagåtña master plan cost $342,637 but was "only partially completed."

In 2014, HRRA tapped the city planning expertise of another company, Matrix, for $997,572, to complete what is now the Hagåtña Master Plan.

There are 14 sites in Hagåtña on the National Register of Historic Places.