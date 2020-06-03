$1M in federal funds for local fishermen

There's $1 million in federal funds available to assist Guam's local fishermen but they first need to register, officials said.

The Guam Department of Agriculture, which is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the first step is for all Guam fishermen to register with Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.

"Our goal is to have every Guam fisher benefit from this program. In order to make that happen, we need to first establish how many fishers we have, both commercial and sustenance," said Agriculture Director Chelsa Muña-Brecht.

"DOAG DAWR worked with the WestPac Guam Fisheries Advisory Panel and the Fishermen's Co-Op to ensure that the registration form and draft plan considers each type of fisher fairly," she said. "We are here to help our community benefit and thrive."

The Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources is in communication with NOAA regarding the process for Guam fishermen to receive money from the COVID-19 CARES Act.

Guam was apportioned $1 million from the $300 million allocated for fisheries throughout the United States and its territories, officials stated.

NOAA is developing precise guidelines that will provide requirements for how the money may be distributed to fishermen.

Once the guidelines are developed, the money will be given to a fisheries commission to oversee the dispersal of the money to individual fishermen on Guam.

The commission will be tasked to work with DAWR to develop a plan for Guam. In anticipation of this, DAWR has already written a draft plan based on general guidelines already provided, and will submit this for approval once the guidelines are ready.

The fishermen's registration form is available online at doag.guam.gov, under Resources then Forms. The registration form is also being distributed via Whatsapp through fishermen chat groups. Hard copies of the forms are also available at the DAWR office. For those with digital access, DAWR recommends downloading the free Adobe Acrobat app or something similar to fill out the form, sign it digitally and then email the form to fisheries@doag.guam.gov.