More than 300 families will get their tax refunds in the next few days.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for 302 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a joint press release.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $1,024,903 including refunds garnished to repay any debts owed to government of Guam agencies. These represent payment of 302 error free returns filed on or before Dec. 30, 2021.

Taxpayers can check the status of income tax refunds by checking the individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Please take note, that due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.