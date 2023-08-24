The first of approximately 20 volunteer teams for the GUAM STRONG program is on the island and preparing to begin essential repairs for people's homes, according to Veronica Verde, external affairs officer for Region 9 of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The volunteers will conduct site visits to homes referred for participation in the program to verify the feasibility of repairs. Verde said the team anticipates the assessment process will begin within the next several days.

GUAM STRONG stands for Guam Urgent Assistance Mobilized to Support Typhoon Repairs on Guam. It's a housing repair program to provide essential repairs for victims of Typhoon Mawar.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked FEMA to recruit volunteer organizations from the continental U.S. to assist in the program.

U.S. citizenship isn't a requirement for typhoon survivors to be eligible for consideration. There is no application process. Village mayors — or voluntary organizations, if mayors seek their input — refer participants based on pre-identified needs, according to Verde.

Referrals aren't received by FEMA but are made directly to volunteer agencies performing assessments and repairs on a case-by-case basis, she added.

"Mayors and volunteer agencies considered several factors when making referrals, such as: Does the homeowner have access and functional needs? Are they older than 55 years of age? Is the participant a veteran? These are just a few possible reasons someone will be prioritized for help through GUAM STRONG," Verde said.

Meeting homeowners

Northern villages on Guam were the hardest hit by the typhoon.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she met with some of the volunteers already on the island. They had asked if she could show them a home that could be a possible project, according to Savares.

"I called one of my residents that was nearby. ... We went there, and it was a temporary roof that was put up by the RISE UP program. What (volunteers) did is they took a look at what they can do, you know, putting in the electrical, the lighting (and) finish up the windows because RISE UP just did the roof. ... They explained to me that this is what they were looking for — people who have things that need to be completed," Savares said.

RISE UP, or the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, was a temporary metal roofing program that assisted more than 530 residences in the wake of Mawar.

GUAM STRONG is projected to assist about 125 homes based on commitments from volunteer agencies. The project time frame is expected to last through Nov. 25. But if work goes faster than anticipated, the project may be able to repair more homes, Charles Craig, a FEMA voluntary agency liaison, has said.

Savares said villages are allotted a percentage share of referrals. Dededo can make 50. Dededo hasn't given names to the program yet, but does have about 22 residents on a list. She also said residents interested in participating in GUAM STRONG should submit their names to the Dededo Mayor's Office and it will come out to make assessments on those homes before submitting the final program referrals.

The mayor said she believed 50 referrals will be enough, considering parameters for the GUAM STRONG repairs.

Home repairs are limited to $10,000. Some residents on the Dededo list had homes completely destroyed and haven't begun rebuilding yet, according to Savares.

"They were asking if the program can put up the walls and they'll do the finishing because they still haven't gotten their funding from FEMA. We don't make that decision. We'll just do the referral to the GUAM STRONG program and let them determine," Savares said. "I made some assessments already and just advised the residents that ... it's not about (volunteers) constructing the whole house."

Savares said volunteer agencies want to ensure homes will be ready to be lived in once they complete repairs.

Difficulty finding contractors

For residents with homes that were completely destroyed, Savares said the situation can be overwhelming. Many have difficulty finding a contractor.

"I met with a resident on Monday and her dilemma is finding a contractor to come. She did get money from FEMA, ... but her problem is she can't find a licensed contractor to do the work," Savares said, adding her staff is calling numbers provided by the Guam Contractors License Board to see if they can help the elderly resident.

GUAM STRONG will cost $2 million. The initial announcement for the program stated that the federal government would cover 75% while Guam would pay the remaining 25%. Since then, President Joe Biden approved additional disaster assistance for Guam, increasing the federal cost share for Typhoon Mawar recovery projects from 75% to 90%. Verde said that adjustment will help ease the financial burden for Guam, including projects such as GUAM STRONG.