2,000 GDOE students expected to enroll in night school

Night school staff anticipate approximately 2,000 Guam Department of Education high school students enrolling in the program, which commenced Feb. 15, said Felix Chaco, Division of Curriculum and Instruction program coordinator.

Chaco said last year, the Eskuelan Puengi program helped roughly 1,300 high school students. This year he anticipates that number will increase by 50%.

So far, 462 of the students enrolled in the program are seniors who hope to get back on track for graduation in May.

"We could say the pandemic, and we can also say maybe things happened in their sophomore year, which this is why we started to do this, so we could keep track and monitor them and give them every opportunity to catch up on these credits," said Chaco.

Eskuelan Puengi combines synchronous and asynchronous instruction for home learning and in-person instruction over a course of two six-week sessions. The program is offered to students in grades nine through 12 who lack 0.5 or more credits to advance or graduate.

"The beauty of it now is that a lot of the teachers are adept to, or they've been getting used to, online teaching, which is pretty much the predominant learning modality. But each school will provide accommodations for each student who doesn't have reliable internet access or even a device. They're still accepting device applications," said Chaco.

Each session is equivalent to 0.5 credits, but there is room to double up.

"If the student wants to take on the rigor of two separate classes, for example, if they take a social studies course, U.S. government and maybe they need a math if they want to enroll in both if they need it, it's just a matter of the teachers, each teacher agreeing on the time," said Chaco.

This may be the scenario for seniors who are lacking up to two credits to graduate on time, but Chaco does not recommend it.

He said students who want to avoid being a "super senior" next school year will also have the opportunity to make up lacking credits.

"There are cases of that, but we have also to cover our summer school program where they can also earn more than one credit depending on how many courses they take. And then, of course, they may not be able to graduate with their actual cohort before the summer, but we do have a very successful rainbow grad," said Chaco.

In the past, students who attended Eskeluan Puengi and summer school were able to graduate during the rainbow graduation, which occurs in July.

"I have had students who were in the program and they did night school. They completed (it), they did the summer school and completed it, and boom! They were off to the Army or something," said Chaco.

Eskuelan Puengi Session A began Feb. 15, and will run through March 26. Session B will take place from April 5 to May 14.

Interested students should contact their respective school counselors for more information on the registration process and the courses being offered.