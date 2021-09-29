2,096 tax refunds processed

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 2,096 income tax refunds this week covering tax year 2020 and prior-year tax returns.

The refunds total $5,050,890 including refunds garnished to repay government of Guam debts.

These represent the payment of 2,096 error-free returns filed on or before June 7.

Tax refund payments this budget year have reached more than $200 million, according to Rev and Tax.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813.

You can email incometax@revtax.guam.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)