$2.2M in tax refunds to be mailed

There are 770 tax refund checks being mailed out to taxpayers who filed their returns by Sept. 16, 2020.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail the 2019 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release.

The checks amount to approximately $2.2 million. Some taxpayers will not see the full amount of their refunds because of garnishment to repay government debts, the release states.

Meanwhile, DRT is preparing for the tax filing season. Agency officials said they will begin accepting tax returns for calendar year 2020 on Feb. 12.