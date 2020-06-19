$2.3M in EIP payments processed by DRT

Another $2.3 million in economic impact payments will be in the mail soon for 1,536 Guamanians.

According to the Department of Revenue and Taxation, this latest batch brings the total EIP checks processed since April up to $124.3 million. That's roughly 67,800 residents who've received the federal assistance.

This represents about 92% of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and U.S. Treasury.

The relief check, funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, CARES, Act, pays up to $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

In the month of May 2020, the agency processed approximately 56,700 EIP Program payments totaling about $107 million with about $96 million of the $107 million being processed within seven days from receiving EIP funding from the U.S. Treasury, officials stated. This was in addition to the approximately $11 million which was processed in the month of April 2020 within a little over two weeks of the passing of the CARES Act.

DRT is processing EIP Program payments on a weekly basis. In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, according to the release.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

DRT worked to ensure that the language “validly filed and processed” was approved by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury. This language was very critical to the agency being able to follow the pillar of the CARES Act which requires that payments be made as rapidly as possible to eligible recipients. Had this language not been included, DRT would have only been able to pay a fraction of what it was able to pay within the month, which would have resulted in thousands of Guam residents waiting for potentially up to several months for their EIP.

All EIP Program checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing with the last batch being transmitted on Friday June 19, 2020.

All EIP Program payments processed were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

The following are potential reasons you may not have received your EIP Program payment if you have already filed a return:

Issues relating to an incorrect mailing address.

Issues relating to a mismatched social security number.

Issues related to eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent.

Improper use of the Non-filer claim form when required to file an Income Tax Return for either or for both 2018 and 2019.

Issues related to a late-filed Income Tax Return for tax year 2018. Keep in mind that tax year 2019 was extended to July 15, 2020.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of May 16, 2020 DRT launched its online version of the Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers Form. Guam residents who meet the requirements for the Form EIP-NF are encouraged to register at the Individual Login Section of DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.com so that they can file the form online.

You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.