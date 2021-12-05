$2.3M in tax refunds out as Christmas draws near

Hundreds of residents will get a little bit of extra cash for their Christmas shopping this year as another $2.3 million in tax refunds is in the mail.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration announced on Saturday the latest batch release of 498 checks for error-free returns filed by Oct. 31.

The tax refund payments totaling $2,325,912 includes refund garnishments for debts owed by residents to the government.

Since 2019, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration have been working to ensure refunds are processed and paid on a consistent, expedient basis and continue to pay out tax refunds over six times faster than what is required by the District Court of Guam, according to a press release.

The 2013 federal court order follows years of tax payers filing returns and not receiving their check for more than a year. And even as some were waiting for refunds, requests to pay refunds for a funeral or other family emergency would be entertained. The District Court ruled that the government would have to pay income tax refunds within six months of the due date or of the date filed, whichever is later.

“Historically, our people have had to wait months for their refund, but our administration continues to make good on timely processing and payment - the fastest in Guam history,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With the holiday season upon us, we are putting taxpayer dollars back into their hands so they can have a more enjoyable Christmas with their families.”

Residents can check the status of income tax refunds at myguamtax.com and use the Lookup Status tools or call 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.