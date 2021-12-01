Another $2.3 million in tax refunds will be in Guam taxpayers' mailboxes or accounts this week.

The latest batch includes 498 error-free returns filed on or before Oct. 31, according to a press release from Adelup.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Historically, our people have had to wait months for their refund, but our Administration continues to make good on timely processing and payment--the fastest in Guam history,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With the holiday season upon us, we are putting taxpayer dollars back into their hands so they can have a more enjoyable Christmas with their families.”