Another $2.3 million in tax refunds will be in Guam taxpayers' mailboxes or accounts this week.
The latest batch includes 498 error-free returns filed on or before Oct. 31, according to a press release from Adelup.
“Historically, our people have had to wait months for their refund, but our Administration continues to make good on timely processing and payment--the fastest in Guam history,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “With the holiday season upon us, we are putting taxpayer dollars back into their hands so they can have a more enjoyable Christmas with their families.”