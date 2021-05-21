The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 2,495 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

The refunds amount to $6.9 million but some of the refunds were garnished to repay government debts.

These represent the payment of 2,495 error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 26, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log on to your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

For questions, e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)