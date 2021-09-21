$2.4M left from the $7M sale of church assets

Just $2.4 million remains of the $7.03 million in net proceeds from the sale of the Archdiocese of Agana's two major real estate properties that were supposed to go toward paying clergy sex abuse claims, a financial report that Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes released shows.

Of the $7 million net proceeds of the sale, more than $4 million has been used to pay legal fees in the archdiocese's ongoing bankruptcy case as of June 30.

There are more legal fees that the archdiocese is ordered to pay under the bankruptcy case, including those that a federal judge recently approved.

Other sources of funding for the payouts to nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse claimants are insurance companies and contributions from Catholic parishes and others, but the archdiocese has yet to present a payment plan to the court.

A 2020 payment proposal from the archdiocese was at $21 million, which the committee of creditors, including abuse claimants, said was unacceptable, and mediations have gone on without an agreed-upon amount.

"Our financial footing today is marked by the daunting realities of bankruptcy – Chapter 11 reorganization – that the archdiocese assumed (on) Jan. 16, 2019," the archbishop wrote.

Byrnes reiterated that the filing of bankruptcy was necessary as the "Church openly acknowledges the grave wrong it committed to scores of youngsters entrusted to the diocese in the past."

"Nothing can compare to the pain and suffering of these abuse victims," Byrnes said.

Among the abusers is former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was stripped of his title and duties by the Pope after a Vatican tribunal convicted him of sexually abusing multiple children. Apuron still faces civil lawsuits.

David Sablan, president of the Concerned Catholics of Guam, on Monday, said it is "unfortunate" that the sale of two major assets of the archdiocese could only garner a total of about $7 million.

'Most bothersome'

"But what is most bothersome is, over the course of the past three years, most of those funds ended up in the pockets of all the attorneys supposedly helping the archdiocese settle the sexual abuse lawsuits, preferably out-of-court through court-ordered mediation sessions," Sablan told The Guam Daily Post.

Sablan said the parties are still trying to find common ground on a compromise amount.

"But who is delaying this settlement? Are the attorneys truly looking out for the best interest of our church and the victims and their families?" Sablan asked.

The abuse claims reach over $1 billion.

"I appeal to the victims and their families not to allow all the funds raised to be spent with attorneys. So far, that is what’s happening, with more than half that we received from the sale of the two assets going to them," Sablan said.

He said he believes the victims and their families who are also members of the church know the church does not have $1 billion to settle all the claims, and "will have the heart to accept a reasonable settlement."

Sablan said "no amount of money will ever heal the hurt and shame" the abuse victims experienced.

"But as a church community, we all should accept and take ownership of the fact that the hierarchy of our archdiocese never helped some of the victims and their families when approached for their help. This is despicable and this is what put us in this situation now. And it goes back even before Apuron was elevated to archbishop, with others who were in control of our local church affairs," Sablan said.

The archdiocese sold:

• the former Epicure Building for $1.79 million; and

• the former Accion Hotel-turned seminary for $5.24 million.

The church's bankruptcy-related legal fees for fiscal 2019, 2020, 2021 have exceeded $4.1 million while other expenses added up to $478,331.

For Chancery operations from July 2020 to June 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, 45% of its funding came from parish assessments at $1.094 million.

These were followed by school assessments at $482,470; rental revenues, $391,760; program revenue, donation and fundraising at $382,253; and grants and endowment, $76,097. The financial report's figures are subject to change.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the archdiocese to submit, by Nov. 29, its reorganization plan in its bankruptcy case. That plan includes how it intends to compensate nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.