2,500 more vaccinations to reach 'population immunity'

Guam needs 2,500 more people to get vaccinated to reach “population immunity,” which officials have defined as 80% of the adult population.

Officials are hoping to reach that goal by July 21 - Guam’s Liberation Day. According to a poster sent out via social media by Adelup, as of Saturday, Guam had 78% of its adults vaccinated.

“Population immunity is the protection a community gains against an infectious disease when a high proportion of the population is immune to the disease, either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection,” according to a Joint Information Center report. “One of the aims of working towards population immunity is to keep vulnerable groups who cannot get vaccinated (e.g., due to health conditions like allergic reactions to the vaccine) safe and protected from the disease.”

There are vaccination clinics today as well as Monday and Tuesday, leading up to Liberation Day:

• July 18: Micronesia Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• July 19: University of Guam Calvo Field House, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• July 19: Dededo Farmers Co-Op Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 19: Northern Region Community Health Center, 9 am. to noon

• July 20: Southern Region Community Health Center, 9 a.m. to noon

• July 20: Dededo GHURA GH48 Basketball Court, 3 to 6:30 p.m.