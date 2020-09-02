2,570 early voter ballots sealed, kept in GEC vault

At least 2,570 ballots from early voters have been set aside as a result of the government's decision to cancel Guam's 2020 primary elections out of elevated COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Monday said all absentee ballots received for the canceled 2020 primary election will remain sealed and kept in the GEC vault, awaiting further action from the GEC commissioners.

The absentee ballots received will be among the items that the election commissioners will cover when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 via Zoom, she said.

The breakdown of the 2,570 ballots, based on GEC data, is as follows:

• 2,284 in-office absentee voting including curbside voting

• 247 home-bound voting

• 39 in off-island ballots as of Aug. 24

GEC may still be able to receive additional ballots sent from off island, Pangelinan said.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, in an Aug. 27 letter to Sen. Kelly Marsh, said if the Legislature authorizes the cancellation of the primary election, the Legislature can determine how the more than 2,000 submitted ballots must be handled. Senators didn't have an immediate comment.

Earlier on Monday, the Republican Party of Guam issued a statement criticizing the Democrats of "throwing over 2,500 ballots away."

This was also among the major points of contention when senators were discussing Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' bill seeking to cancel the primary election, which later passed by a vote of 12-3 and was signed into law.

The debate was between "the right to vote" and "the right to live," along with the 2,000-plus votes already made for the primary election.

Prior to the vote, senators received an AG opinion stating that the Legislature has the authority to cancel a primary election and that canceling a primary election would not likely constitute a per se violation of the Constitution, regardless of whether an election for federal office is involved.

Online voter registration

Online voter registration resumed Monday, according to Pangelinan.

GEC encourages those who are not registered yet and want to vote in the general election to avail of the online voter registration by visiting the agency website, gec.guam.gov.

Pangelinan said in-person voter registration will resume at GEC, mayors' offices and the Division of Motor Vehicles at the Department of Revenue and Taxation once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

The GEC commissioners, in their Sept. 7 meeting, will also ratify the candidates for the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.