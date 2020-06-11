$2.5M released for 242 war survivors, heirs

The U.S. Treasury released $2.5 million worth of war reparations for 242 of Guam's World War II survivors and their heirs, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

This comes months after President Donald Trump signed San Nicolas' H.R. 1365 that fixes a technical error in a 2016 law to allow the federal government to start releasing payments to Guam's war survivors.

The federal payment comes nearly 76 years since Guam was liberated from the Japanese occupation in World War II.

With the federal law signed in March, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration suspended a local war claims payment program so that the federal government can handle the payment of the remaining war claims.

Since the law signing, U.S. Treasury has been validating adjudicated claimants' addresses and legal beneficiaries, and will be transmitting checks as the information is verified.

"The sooner adjudicated claimants or their legally recognized representative replies to the Treasury validation letter, the sooner checks will be disbursed, with the month of June currently targeted for validated claim payouts," San Nicolas said on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Guam time, his office received an update about the "242 payments that have been made totaling $2.5 million."

$12M reimbursed

While waiting last year for San Nicolas' technical corrections bill to pass Congress, the administration created the program that advanced the payment of about 1,100 adjudicated war claims to still-living war survivors using local funds, and those totaled more than $12 million.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn on Tuesday said the U.S. Treasury reimbursed GovGuam some $12.1 million that was used to advance the payment of war claims.

The reimbursed amount, according to Birn, is 95% of the total local funds used for the war claims program.

Birn said the reimbursed amount went to pay some tax refund claims.

$10K to $12K each

On May 28, the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission considered 450 additional claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Program.

So far, the final decisions made involved claim awards of $10,000 and $12,000 each, based on a review of the decisions.

Under a 2016 federal law that San Nicolas' predecessor introduced, Guam's war survivors or their heirs are eligible to receive compensation of $10,000 to $25,000 for war deaths, injuries, rapes, forced march, forced labor, internment or hiding to evade internment during the war.