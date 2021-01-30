$2.6M in tax refunds, $6.7M in EIP2 checks mailed

Tax refund checks worth about $2.6 million for 346 individuals were mailed this week.

The checks are for 2019 returns filed by Aug. 5, 2020, according to a press release from the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration.

The tax agency recently announced that income tax filing for 2020 will begin Feb. 12.

DRT also processed 5,633 Economic Impact Payment checks totaling approximately $6.7 million.

Dubbed EIP2, these stimulus checks are part of the federal program authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020. Guam is expected to receive about $108 million.

The EIP2 checks amount to $600 per individual and residents with qualified dependents will get an additional $600 for each child 16 and younger.

According to DRT, the checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam on Friday, and were mailed out this week.

EIP2 program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or, for nonfilers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

DRT will continue to process EIP2 program payments through March 19.