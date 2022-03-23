The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 2,880 Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds.

The Department of Administration has since mailed refund checks or paid by direct deposit, the governor's office stated in a press release.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $8,837,653.

These represent payment of 2,880 error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 7, according to the administration

“It is clear that our administration has transformed the state of our government’s finances. Not only have we nearly eliminated an $83 million deficit, but we’ve also set a parallel goal for the expeditious processing and payment of tax refunds,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Fiscal discipline is the hallmark of this administration and has been the defining path which has led to the overall improvement of the quality of life for all our people.”

“Ongoing efforts to help our people meet the cost of living, including the opening of Prugråman Salåppe’ and lobbying Congress, are ways we are actively working to deliver relief and drive our recovery,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Our prioritization of healthy finances and robust efficiency will continue to pave the way forward for Guam’s progress.”

(Daily Post Staff)