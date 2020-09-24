$2.8M for police, firefighters

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series that breaks down federal pandemic relief funds for Guam.

Millions of dollars have been awarded and spent to assist government of Guam public safety agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans was awarded $2.9 million to assist public safety agencies in April. The Guam Daily Post reached out to each public safety agency to find out how the federal funding was spent.

The monies are part of the fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Formula Grant.

“Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment, including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment, hiring, supplies such as gloves, masks, sanitizer, training, travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas, and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers,” said Raymond Dungca, BSP special projects coordinator.

In addition to safety gear and sanitizing supplies, messaging boards, like those placed on Routes 8 and 16, with reminders to the community to wash their hands and wear their masks, were purchased.

“Of the $2.9 million, approximately $1.3 million has been expended to purchase coronavirus sanitation supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE) for our law enforcement and criminal justice partners, as well as for our emergency first responders,” Dungca said.

The fiscal 2020 CESF Grant Program is expected to expire Jan. 31, 2022. Dungca said they're working "to expend these funds as quickly as possible."

GPD patrol vehicles

GPD received $790,279 in CARES Act funding, according to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

He said the purchases include personal protective equipment for the entire department, such as surgical masks with eye shield, gloves, hand sanitizers and bleach.

Additionally, Ignacio said 10 vehicles and other equipment were ordered to meet the executive order mandates and for the safety of the officers to include reflective cones, canopies, tables, coolers and folding chairs.

“Current items still going through the procurement phase are additional PPE to include tough books/mounts, radios, air purifier systems and disinfecting systems,” Ignacio said.

GPD has about $134,199 remaining that he said will be to procure Tyvek Suits, Powered Air Respiratory Protection, washing machines, and if needed more PPE or disinfecting amenities.

GPD has until Dec. 31 to spend the funds.

GFD ambulances, gear

The Guam Fire Department reported that it received $2.03 million in CARES Act funding, which it used to buy four fire trucks, three emergency response vehicles, personal protective equipment, tablets for EMS Care Reports and billing, emergency vehicle repairs and medical supplies.

The funds are administered by the Department of Administration.

About $1.6 million of those funds have been spent, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

“There is a balance of $425,000, which will be used for the procurement of emergency response vehicles, more medical supplies, and for ambulance repairs,” he said.

GFD confirmed it has until Dec. 31 to spend the funds.