2 additional GPD officers test positive

Two additional police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total in two days to four Guam Police Department officers who have fallen ill to COVID.

The officers are currently in home isolation. The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized unit and GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, with each officer having minimal contact to the greater community, according to the Joint Information Center.

GPD is working alongside the Department of Public Health and Social Services with ongoing contact tracing. All GPD personnel who have been identified as close contact with the two officers reported on Tuesday, August 18 and the two additional reported today, are in-home quarantine and await COVID-19 test results, JIC stated.

GPD is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitizing of all offices and the respective sections in assuring the health and safety of all GPD personnel.

In compliance with Executive Order 2020-27 declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, which consists of Recreational and Boating Safety, Records and ID Section and the Armory will be suspending operations and services to the community.

Vessel Registrations and Renewal

• Any vessel registrations which expire in August 2020 and September 2020 will be extended through October 31, 2020.

Firearms Registrations

• Issuance will resume when the office opens for normal operations.

• For all firearms identification cards which expire from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, all late fees will be waived.

• For all firearms identification cards which expired prior to Aug. 16, late fees for the period from March 16 – April 30 will be waived as long as renewal is done by May 31, 2020. Any other late fees will apply.

GPD’s Records and ID Section

• Police Clearances, traffic accident reports and other administrative reports will be issued when GPD’s Records and ID Section resumes normal operations.