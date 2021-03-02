A drug investigation that involved more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of dollars in cash and firearms has led to the arrest of two men who have prior criminal records.

Nathan Earl McCord Borja, 36, was charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Antonio Roke Quitugua, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, local and federal agents in March 2019 executed a search warrant at an Agana Heights residence, where they saw Borja walking away from a plastic storage shed in the backyard.

During a search, officers found a video surveillance system and an unregistered 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Borja allegedly told police that he lived in the storage shed but that the shotgun did not belong to him.

Last month, investigators used an undercover source to buy 29.10 grams of meth after authorities learned that Borja was selling the drug, documents state.

Police then pulled over the suspect.

Quitugua was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, documents state.

Officers noted Borja dropped about $120 from his hand that he received from the undercover drug buy, documents state.

Police also found a large amount of cash inside Borja’s pants along with 8.23 grams of meth that he allegedly told officers was for personal use.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass pipe with residue, a 38-caliber revolver and 15 loose rounds, $7,000 in cash, two plastic bags with about 12.99 grams of meth, a 9 mm pistol, two empty magazines, one loose round, another glass pipe with residue and four plastic bags with about 12.11 grams of meth, according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Borja has a prior drug conviction from 2019, while Quitugua has a prior robbery case from 2014, Post files state.