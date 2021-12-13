2 arrested after stolen vehicle found at Malesso' beach

Two men were arrested after police saw a pickup truck that was reported stolen at Palak Beach in Malesso' on Sunday.

James Quinque, 31, and Benny Cheguina, 38, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Conservation officers along with officers from the Guam Police Department made the arrest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Authorities were patrolling along the Achang Reef Flat Marine Preserve area when they saw a truck that did not have a visible license plate.

Officers ran a check of the Vehicle Identification Number on the truck and confirmed it had been reported stolen.