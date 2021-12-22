Two men were charged separately on drug charges in the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday.

One arrest was made early Monday following a traffic stop in Talo’fo’fo after police said the suspect turned without signaling.

Charles Angel Cruz, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

During a search, officers found a Glenfield Model 778 pump action shotgun, a box of shotgun rounds, and a clear plastic straw and a glass pipe with meth, documents state.

The second suspect was stopped by police for having expired registration early Tuesday morning in Talo’fo’fo.

Shane Vincent Pangelinan, 33, also known as Shay Shay, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license and expired vehicle registration as violations.

Officers noted the suspect also had expired insurance and license.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth, documents state.

Authorities said criminal investigators with GPD’s special investigation section assisted in the traffic stop.

Pangelinan was booked and confined.