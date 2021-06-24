Two men were arrested for allegedly spearfishing in one of Guam’s Marine Preserve Areas.

The Department of Agriculture conservation officers received a call June 12. The officers checked the reported area and found Young Moses and Wilfred Moses at Piti Bomb Hole, according to a Department of Agriculture press release.

They arrested Young Moses, 28, and Wilfred Moses, 30, at 10:41 p.m. that day.

Conservation officers confiscated 58 assorted reef fish, three lobsters and fishing gear. Two lobsters were identified as impaled and undersized, while the other was a female containing eggs.

Spearfishing is illegal in Marine Preserve Areas. Conservation officers aim to protect Guam’s natural resources, the press release stated.