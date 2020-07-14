2 arrested for fishing in marine preserve

CONFISCATED CATCH: A portion of the 108 reef fish confiscated by Department of Agriculture Conservation officers is photographed after they caught two men allegedly illegally fishing in the Tumon Bay Preserve on Friday night. Photo courtesy of the Department of Agriculture.  

Two people were arrested for allegedly fishing in the Tumon Bay Marine Preserve on Friday night.

Department of Agriculture conservation officers conducted a check of the preserve just before midnight and caught two individuals illegally fishing, the department stated.

Officers confiscated a total of 108 assorted reef fish, one octopus, two flashlights, two Hawaiian slings, two pairs of dive fins, two dive masks and two snorkels.

Hastig Dewey, 49, of Dededo and Pomen Ikins, 58, of Mangilao were arrested and charged with illegal fishing.

