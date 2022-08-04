Two men have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the man whose body was found decapitated and dismembered off Route 10 in Chalan Pago back in January.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Stevy George Alvarez Villanueva, 32, of Yigo.

Part of his body was found on Jan. 29 following a report of a trash fire near the Guam Power Authority substation in the village.

Guam police chief Stephen Ignacio held a news conference at their Tiyan headquarters where he confirmed the arrests.

Manny Sablan Murciano Jr., 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm, purchase or possession/use of a firearm without a valid ID, destruction of evidence, and disinterring of a corpse.

Robert Issac Revels, 42, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, destruction of evidence, and deterring of a corpse.

Chief Ignacio said his detectives used the evidence gathered from the scene along with a witness interview conducted in Nevada to help them solve the case.

“DNA evidence is in the process of being sent to the FBI laboratory to verify the identity of the remains, however, based on all the information gathered and physical evidence obtained, detectives believe the victim to be that of Stevy,” said Ignacio.

Villanueva’s family has been notified.

Ignacio confirmed the motive for the murder involved methamphetamine and marijuana, adding that there was a debt owed by the victim.

“It is our understanding from this case that it appears to be a drug-related homicide,” he said. “There was an indication that there may have been an argument between the victim and the suspect regarding a female individual.”

Police declined to confirm if the woman may have been involved in the death or if more arrests could be made.

“Some investigations are complex and require hours of work, following leads, and recovering evidence, to bring them to closure. We continue to inform the public of our progress but sometimes need to wait until arrests are made or cases are closed before discussing them to maintain the integrity of the investigations and to prevent the loss of valuable evidence,” he said. “The case will remain open as other information and leads need to be followed and the arrests will be forwarded to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.”

Ignacio said the case is unrelated to the unsolved homicide on Jan. 23 of Patrick Ken Sakai. He was found stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma at a ranch off Chalan Emsley in Yigo. No arrests have been made.

Known to police

It took detectives six months to link the murder of Villanueva to the pair who were arrested.

Ignacio said all three are known to the police department.

According to Post files, Murciano Jr. was arrested in 2016 on illegal drugs and weapons possession charges.

Revels was arrested in 2017 in connection to multiple burglary and stolen vehicle complaints, files state.

Villanueva was also arrested last October on drug possession charges.