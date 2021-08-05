2 arrested in Dededo shooting face drug charges

Two people who are no strangers to Guam police officers were placed under arrest after a shooting was reported in Dededo on Wednesday night.

Police responded to Stampa Road just off Route 28 in Dededo around 6:47 p.m., according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Michael Aguon.

Officers with the Dededo Precinct Command and the Special Investigation Section confiscated a firearm and drugs to include 85.18 grams of methamphetamine, Aguon said.

Details of the incident have not yet been released.

Kenneth Michael Reyes, 55, was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, possession or use or carrying of a firearm without a valid ID, discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a controlled substance among other charges.

Janessa Darlene Dezelle Tydingco, 39, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both remain in the Department of Corrections awaiting to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Criminal past

According to Post files, Reyes and Tydingco have a criminal past.

Reyes was arrested in 2017 on attempted murder charges in connection with a reported stabbing and in 2016 on drug-related charges.

Tydingco was arrested in 2016 on charges of robbery and burglary.