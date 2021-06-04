Two people have been charged in separate burglary cases in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, officers responded to a burglary at an electronics store on May 20 where Jayfor Wasan, 18, allegedly broke in through the back door and stole about $11,040 in various drones, electronics, tools and cash.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video and later questioned Wasan.

He initially denied the theft before he admitted to entering the store and stealing numerous items, according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Wasan allegedly told officers that he heard sirens and dropped most of the items, and had since sold a phone from the store.

He also told police he did not know what happened to the items he dropped, adding that he blames his behavior on methamphetamine, which he said he uses and sells, court documents state.

Wasan was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

Mangilao burglary

Police responded to a separate burglary reported at a residence in Mangilao on Monday.

The victim told police she had returned home to find her door unlocked and the lights on, court documents state. She said her bedroom had been rummaged through and a speaker was missing from her living room.

She told police she believed the perpetrator was Dwayne Josh Taitague, 28, a man known to her who had a spare key to her residence.

She said Taitague called her repeatedly the following day and admitted that he went into her residence and took all her clothes, documents state.

The clothes were estimated to cost about $500, documents state.

Taitague allegedly told officers that he owned the speaker and was going to sell it. He admitted to the crime, documents state.

He was charged with two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, two counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.