Two people were charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with illegal drug possession.

Tierra Jehnae Montinola Bamba, 23, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and driving while impaired.

Officers pulled Bamba over on Thursday in Hagåtña after noting several traffic violations, including expired plates and a wobbling rear tire.

She allegedly made an illegal turn onto a one-way lane and climbed a curb before coming to a stop near the Bank of Hawaii.

According to a magistrate’s complaint officers discovered different drugs in the car, including methamphetamine, Xanax pills and Percocet, along with other drug paraphernalia. Bamba allegedly admitted to smoking meth and snorting a mix of Xanax and Percocet earlier that morning and rated her level of intoxication as a level 3 to 4 out of 10, the prosecution stated in court documents.

2nd drug arrest

Rodney Charles Sapp Jr., 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and eluding a police officer.

According to court documents, Sapp was pulled over because his registration had expired.

Sapp allegedly led officers on a brief chase through Dededo before he eventually stopped at a residence. He told police he fled because he didn’t have a driver’s license. Officers found a glass pipe with meth, court documents state.

Sapp was on probation for a separate 2020 case.