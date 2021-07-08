Two men were charged with illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

In one incident, Guam police officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with an operation in Ordot when officers spotted a small baggie with methamphetamine on the passenger side of the suspect’s car, court documents state.

Joel Duke Pangelinan, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felony.

The suspect initially denied owning the car that the drugs were found in before later admitting that he was driving it, documents state.

He allegedly told officers that he was previously on probation, but was reluctant to state that it was for a drug offense.

The suspect told police that the last time he smoked meth was a long time ago, documents state.

Separate arrest

In a separate incident, police patrolling the Swamp Road area of Dededo spotted a car parked behind a bus stop. They saw the suspect and a passenger inside the vehicle, court documents state.

Officers noted the suspect allegedly tried to conceal an item in his hand before they saw a clear plastic bag with meth in the driver side door.

Matthew Otis John, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The suspect allegedly told police, “I’m sorry, sir, that’s mine.”

During a search, authorities also found a kitchen knife, and a glass pipe with meth, documents state.