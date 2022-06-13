The Guam Board of Medical Examiners now has dedicated legal counsel for cases that are on a path toward adjudication.

During the GBME meeting held Wednesday, legal counsel Rob Weinberg confirmed that the Health Professional Licensing Office hired two attorneys to represent GBME in court.

Attorney Joseph McDonald, with McDonald Law Office LLC, and Jon Visosky, with Roberts Fowler & Visosky LLP, have been retained as GBME’s legal counsel.

“(It is) for the boards to be prosecution counsel, disciplinary council for those cases that look like they are moving forward into something that may require disciplinary action against the licensee. This is not just for the Medical Examiner, it’s for all boards,” Weinberg said.

The hiring of the two attorneys does not mean that GBME members would be taking a step back from investigating complaints before the board. But the attorneys will provide the services GBME may need to investigate cases.

“He’s going to be providing whatever services are necessary to investigate cases. To date, board members have been serving in that function and my recommendation is, as cases come forward, you continue to assign board members to cases because they've got the expertise, especially in the medical malpractice-related issues,” Weinberg said.

Board members would be handling the preliminary work of investigation.

“If it looks like it’s going to head into something that may require a disciplinary counsel, we will get them involved at the appropriate time,” Weinberg said.

The attorneys will be of service in cases such as the complaints filed against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, who is accused of sexual misconduct involving two female patients. Complaints GBME-CO-2022-006 and GBME-CO-2021-011 were addressed by the board.

“These are combined, involving the same physician and of the same nature. So both of these cases now have been assigned to prosecuting counsel who is completing the extensive review of the documentation and we have met twice on this,” said Dr. Annette David, GBME member assigned to the cases.

At this point, it’s a waiting game.

“We are waiting to hear back from both complainants for a schedule for them to be interviewed by the prosecuting counsel. And the investigation is proceeding,” David said.

A physician’s restriction remains in place on Akoma’s license. A chaperone must be present at all times Akoma is with a female patient.

Akoma, a local doctor who operates a private clinic, has a history of similar allegations on Guam and in the United States.

Akoma left Iowa for Guam following allegations of sexual misconduct against him that led the state’s medical board to require that a female chaperone accompany him when seeing patients in Iowa.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma, while practicing on Guam, signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.