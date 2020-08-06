2 B.P. Carbullido Elementary School Grab and Go workers test positive

The Guam Department of Education became aware that two B.P. Carbullido Elementary School Grab and Go workers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"We are working with Public Health to conduct the necessary contact tracing of other employees," stated spokeswoman Isa Baza.

"As of Wednesday, employees identified as possible contacts will be self-isolating, as per guidance from Public Health. The campus has already been thoroughly cleaned since the last date the workers were on campus due to preparation for the school’s opening. Because not all employees were identified as possible contacts, the school remains operational at this time with a limited staff."

Classes for GDOE schools start on Aug. 17.