Hundreds more of Guam's World War II survivors may be compensated if either of two bills introduced within hours of each other on Wednesday becomes law.

Both bills, authored by two senators each, seek to enable more war survivors or their families to file war claims even after missing the June 20, 2018 filing deadline imposed under a federal law enacted in 2016.

While having the same goal of getting more war survivors compensated under a local war claims program, the two bills differ in the process to achieve that goal.

Bill 129, by Sens. Telo Taitague and Frank Blas Jr., seeks to create a multi-agency commission to adjudicate the war claims, while Bill 130, by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. James Moylan, would require the governor to submit an implementable war claims payment plan to the Legislature.

Bill 129 would create a Government of Guam World War II Survivor Claims Review Commission to adjudicate additional war claims requests, and issue awards to compensable victims or survivors within two years of enactment.

If signed, the bill appropriates no less than $6.4 million from Section 30 funds for war claims during fiscal 2022 and 2023.

It's the same funding source the U.S. Congress identified for war claims approved by the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, the entity responsible for adjudicating war claims submitted pursuant to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, signed in 2016.

Members of the commission include public officials or their designees: The public auditor, the governor, the speaker, the Mayors' Council of Guam president, and a member of the general public appointed by the governor.

The bipartisan Bill 130 seeks to require the governor, within 30 days of enactment, to submit to the speaker an implementable plan for the payment of war claims.

The Guam Legislature may adopt, reject or amend the plan by passing a resolution. If no action comes from the Legislature after 30 calendar days, the plan will be deemed adopted, Bill 130 states.

Under Bill 130, the governor is authorized to transfer amounts to an existing Guam War Claims Fund under Public Law 35-61, to pay for the war claims.

The authors of Bill 130 said the measure should cost less than $10 million, with the average war claim at $10,000.

More than 700 war claimants or their descendants signed Muña Barnes' petition to reopen the claims filing period.

Muña Barnes was among the authors of a bill that became law in 2019, creating a local program to advance the payment of war claims for still-living war survivors while waiting for Del. Michael San Nicolas' technical correction bill on war claims to pass Congress.

The U.S. Treasury reimbursed Guam more than $10 million for the advance payments, after San Nicolas' bill was signed into law. That bill fixed a technical error in a 2016 law that authorized the use of Section 30 funds to pay Guam war claims.

To date, the Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission continues to adjudicate Guam war claims and refer them to the U.S. Treasury for payment.

More than 2,000 of about 3,762 war claims have been adjudicated or paid, but Guam lawmakers said hundreds more war survivors were not able to meet the federal filing deadline so they want to reopen the claims filing under a local program, through Bills 129 or 130.

"Bill 129 is a well thought-out bill, laying out the process of war claims filing. I had an opportunity to talk to the governor about the bill Wednesday morning, and she supported the idea of keeping the process on Guam," Taitague said.

In a statement, Muña Barnes said Guam's "Greatest Generation should not be victimized twice," so she introduced Bill 130.

"The sacrifices of our manamko' should not be devalued because they missed a deadline or misfiled the document with the wrong person," Muña Barnes said. "I know that we have urgent priorities for which every dollar can be used. But so long as we owe this debt to Guam's Greatest Generation, we can't give up."