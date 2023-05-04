Lawmakers are set to reconvene session May 9 and when they do, one of the measures before them will be Bill 83-37, a proposal to extend Guam's power bill subsidy program.

First enacted in July 2022, the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program granted ratepayers $500 in credit for power bills, which were applied through $100 monthly disbursements over five months, with any balances rolling over. The program was extended five more months in December 2022. April was the last month for the program.

Bill 83 seeks to extend the program another five months, from May through September. It was added to the session agenda April 28.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of the bill, put forth an amended version that draws about $10.5 million from the fiscal year 2023 government of Guam general fund excess to help make up the appropriation for the extension. The initial version of Bill 83 only drew from fiscal 2022 excess, which contains just about $15.5 million.

The appropriations combined are a little less than the $26.3 million identified for the extension. The Guam Daily Post requested clarification from the speaker's office. The governor is authorized by Bill 83 to use her transfer authority to ensure funding is available for the subsidy program.

Fiscal 2023 excess amounts to about $10.5 million, according to the March general fund report, but Bill 83 isn't the only measure seeking to utilize that excess.

Enough funding?

Bill 75-37 also will be up for debate next week. It proposes to provide $15 million to the Department of Administration to fund a business assistance program. The governor promised to proffer $5 million from American Rescue Plan money in support of the program, to make the total funding $20 million.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chairperson of the Legislature, is the main sponsor of Bill 75.

As it appears Bill 83 would utilize all the current excess, the Post asked both lawmakers if there is enough funding to support both measures.

A comment from San Agustin is pending, but he did state on April 28 that a “notwithstanding provision” was added to Bill 75 to ensure that an appropriated sum of “up to $15 million” would be transferred to DOA “as soon as such funds become available.”

Terlaje said the power credits are paid monthly and not all at once, so there should be enough to cover credits for five months from general fund excess.

The governor also can fund the Local Employers' Assistance Program completely out of ARP money, or use her transfer authority to ensure relief for power bills is prioritized, Terlaje stated.

“The administration has said in the past that power credits are not an allowable expense for ARP funds, whereas LEAP payments are allowable,” Terlaje stated.

Bill 75 was part of the agenda from the beginning of the session. Lawmakers appeared poised to enter into the Committee of the Whole to discuss Bill 75 on April 28, but that afternoon discussion was suspended.