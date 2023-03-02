Two new measures have been introduced seeking to spend additional funds on the Local Employers' Assistance Program, a multimillion-dollar effort to help Guam businesses that has, so far, used a combination of federal and local dollars.

The first measure is Bill 59-37, introduced by Sens. Chris Barnett, Sabina Perez, Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas and Thomas Fisher and co-sponsored by Sen. Jesse Lujan.

This bill, introduced Tuesday, would appropriate $10 million from the general fund to extend LEAP.

The second measure, Bill 61-37, was introduced Wednesday by Sen. Frank Blas Jr. It appropriates $15 million from the general fund for the same purpose.

Bill 61 would utilize excess collections as indicated in the January general fund report, while Bill 59 would draw from any unappropriated surpluses from fiscal years 2021 or 2022 or from the first quarter for fiscal 2023.

The first quarter of the fiscal year runs from October through December and, according to the December general fund report, the government of Guam collected about $29 million above budgeted general fund revenue for that quarter.

By the end of January, the year-to-date collections were about $43 million above budget.

GovGuam, private sector

These measures come as the governor, agency heads and other government employees are pushing for the implementation of pay raises for those under GovGuam's General Pay Plan.

Similar to how Bills 59 and 61 utilize excess or surplus general fund moneys, the governor's administration has touted strong revenue collections as a reason to support the pay raise implementation at this time.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved the adjustment to the GPP structure at the end of January. The decision was met with criticism – largely from Republican lawmakers.

Blas has questioned the kind of message that will be sent to the public by implementing raises while certain businesses are still struggling.

On the other hand, Barnett, the main sponsor of Bill 59, has said that he supports the raises, but that elected leaders have the duty to try and lift up the private sector as well.

Government assistance to local businesses had come in the form of multiple programs over the last two years, including the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grants and LEAP.

GEDA survey

The Guam Economic Development Authority reached out to grant program recipients last year to track economic recovery among small businesses.

By the time the survey was conducted, GEDA had spent just about all of the LEAP funding.

Melanie Mendiola, the agency's administrator and CEO, said they had over 200 respondents and found that about 30% of businesses still suffered revenue loss of greater than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

Mendiola said GEDA estimated that around 230 to 280 businesses would still qualify for assistance through a similar program to LEAP, but replicating the program would require about $27 million.

According to Mendiola, GEDA officials met with stakeholders in the tourism and restaurant industries and they had discussed that the governor was willing to help, as well as Sen. Joe San Agustin, through matching funding legislation, which has not yet been officially introduced.

“We had described a pared down program with smaller proportional awards,” Mendiola said.

Those stakeholders in the tourism and restaurant industries are continuing to advocate for additional LEAP assistance.

The Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association, together with the Guam Restaurateur Collective and the Guam Travel and Tourism Association, have been meeting with lawmakers and GEDA to obtain support and secure funding for another round of LEAP, a GHRA newsletter stated, along with attached copies of Bills 59 and 61.

“GHRA will continue to advocate for this second round of funding as many of Guam's businesses are still largely affected by the slow return of tourism, including stand alone restaurants, hotels and restaurants, retail, spas, optional tours, transportation and other businesses related to the tourism industry,” the newsletter added.