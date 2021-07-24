A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Navy maritime surveillance plane scoured the seas off Ritidian over the past two days to find two men who used an inflatable boat to travel from Saipan to Guam.

The missing men are Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The men left Saipan on a 12-foot inflatable skiff, powered by a 40-horsepower outboard motor, in the early morning of July 18.

"It is possible they made it safely to shore on Guam. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Guam command center at 671-355-4824," the Coast Guard stated.

The spouse of one of the men reported to authorities in Saipan on Thursday that the two missing men launched their boat trip to Guam on July 18 and the last text she received from her husband stated they could see Guam, according to the Coast Guard.

Lee Putnam, command duty officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, said a cellphone tower in the Ritidian area detected a signal from the cell phone that was believed in possession of the missing men. It's not clear how far the phone was from the cell tower.

While the phone was within range of the tower just after midnight Thursday, there was no call from the missing men requesting help or indicating they were in distress, Putnam said.

The nationalities of the two men were uncertain.

The Coast Guard cutter is expanding its search in the waters near Rota island because of the drift pattern from Ritidian, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard on Guam issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and deployed assets to search the area while also coordinating with local authorities.