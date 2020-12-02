Two men and their fishing boat, reported missing since Thanksgiving, have been found safe.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard rescued the two fishermen aboard a 21-foot fishing vessel 128 miles west off Tinian island, Tuesday, the Coast Guard confirmed.

The fishermen, missing since Thanksgiving morning after their boat launched from Saipan, were located during a search involving the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety, and volunteer vessels. Both fishermen were reported to be in good health.

“I’m very happy we were able to return two members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands community to their families during this holiday season,” said Capt. Christopher Chase, commander, Coast Guard Sector Guam. “I would like to thank our interagency partners for their diligence and commitment to the search and rescue mission.”

Sector Guam watchstanders also diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry at the end of its 10,000 mile transit to its new homeport in Guam, to assist.

Involved in the search were:

• Coast Guard Sector Guam

• Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules

• A Navy Command, Task Force 72 P-8 Poseidon

• Navy Helicopter Strike Squadron 25

• Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry

• Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard

• Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety

• Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Homeland Security Emergency Operations Center

• Good Samaritans aboard two commercial vessels

• Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu

On November 30, a Navy Poseidon aircrew from Japan was on the second leg of a search pattern provided by Sector Guam, when they located the missing fishing vessel 128 miles west of Tinian. The Poseidon crew then alerted the Myrtle Hazard to conduct the rescue.

Once on scene, the crew of the Myrtle Hazard successfully transferred the two fishermen from their boat, verified their health, and gave them food and water.

“This case highlights the importance of telling someone where you will be on the water and when you will be expected to return - otherwise known as filing a ‘float plan’," said Chase. "Having the required safety equipment such as life jackets and flares is also critical. Devices such as an Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), available at most marine stores, make great gifts and can pinpoint a distressed mariner’s position within a few meters.”