Two out of four individuals suspected of a burglary in Mangilao were charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Robby Albert Leon Guerrero, 35, and Roland Quenga Salas, 59, are facing burglary charges after police officers were dispatched to Adacao Road in Mangilao for a burglary in progress, according to a magistrate's complaint.

The residence, according to the complaint, “appeared to have been rummaged through with substantial damage to various doors and windows in an attempt to gain entry” before an officer noticed a sliding door was forced open.

Following an investigation, it is alleged Salas was acting as a lookout while Leon Guerrero and two other suspects broke in.

While Salas and Leon Guerrero were identified, the third suspect, identified by an alias, was not caught. The fourth suspect's identity is unknown, according to the complaint.

Leon Guerrero allegedly claimed to have only stolen “loose coins” that he found in a bedroom.

Salas told officers the fourth individual “was planning on stealing items from inside the residence” and that the fourth suspect stole the vehicle Salas was found in.

Salas was located opening the driver's door of a 1995 Toyota Sprinter, according to the complaint.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two “ice pipes” after Salas allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and telling them there were pipes. One of the pipes allegedly belonged to Leon Guerrero, according to the complaint.

Leon Guerrero was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Salas was charged with complicity to commit burglary as a second-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.