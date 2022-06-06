2-car crash investigated

The Guam Police Department continues to investigate an early morning car crash that sent two people to hospitals Sunday.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department were at the scene of the two-car collision in Oka, Tamuning, around 2:46 a.m., according to a statement sent by GFD to island media.

One person involved in the incident was unresponsive when GFD personnel arrived, the department stated. The patient was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital after being extracted from the vehicle by rescue personnel.

Another person, who authorities identified as the driver of the other car, was transported to Naval Hospital Guam with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Gov. Carlos Camacho Road and Farenholt Avenue was closed for part of the day as law enforcement personnel investigated the collision.