The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the island's fifth traffic fatality of the year.

The two car crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 near Subway in Barrigada.

The road is closed in both directions as traffic investigators try to determine what led to a silver Camry and a black Lexus colliding.

One adult male was transported to Naval Hospital with CPR conducted en route.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the man was pronounced dead and the case has been reclassified from a serious car crash to a fatal investigation.