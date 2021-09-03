2-car crash sends 3 people to hospital, closes section of Route 1 in Dededo

Three people were transported to Guam Regional Medical City following a two-car crash in Dededo this morning.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting an auto accident with serious injuries near the Route 1 and the Ysengsong Road intersection at 10:21 a.m.

GFD units arrived on scene at 10:28 a.m., said Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson. Medics transported a woman to GRMC, administering CPR while en route.

Two additional stable adult patients also were transported, Chargualaf said.

The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division is on the scene and have shut down northbound lanes as they investigate, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesperson.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.