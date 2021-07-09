More than 39 grams of meth, thousands of dollars in cash and digital scales found by Guam police officers during a traffic stop in Yona led to the arrests of two men.

Matthew Herman Quifunas, 28, and Kurt Lawrence Leon Guerrero, 31, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Quifunas was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, Quifunas was the driver who had an outstanding bench warrant.

He allegedly admitted to officers that he had a large amount of money and drugs in his car.

He also told officers that he’s been using meth since 2012, documents state.

During a search, police found $5,562 in cash, 39.16 grams of meth, three digital scales and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Authorities also searched Leon Guerrero and found a clear plastic bag with 1.50 gross grams of ice, the complaint states.