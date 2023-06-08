Two men were accused of stealing a rental car, which was later found with methamphetamine and seven street signs inside.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Guam Police Department received reports of a stolen rental car at the Mobil gas station in East Hågatña. As police arrived, Joseph Tomas Tenorio Salas, 32, was seen stepping out of the driver's side of the car, and Shawndee Adams Duenas Santos, 23, was walking in the officers' direction, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Santos told officers he met with Salas in Dededo, and they took the rental car, a Mitsubishi Outlander, to purchase fuel at the Mobil station. Santos said he went inside to buy a prepaid card and when he came out, he noticed the police.

"Defendant Santos asked defendant Salas, 'What happened?' To which defendant Salas told him the Outlander was stolen," according to the complaint. The vehicle was reported stolen April 15.

Inside the car, officers found seven traffic signs, a license plate registered to a Kia Sedona that had been reported stolen, the key for the Sedona, and two bank cards. A glass pipe with white frosty residue and a clear resealable bag containing suspected meth were also found, according to the complaint.

When asked, Salas told police the pipe belonged to him and the seven signs were from a beach in Tumon, according to the complaint.

Officers asked Santos about the Sedona. Santos allegedly said he had crashed it into a ditch and left it there because he was unable to drive it.

Santos said he held the keys while Salas took the license plate for the Sedona.

Both men were charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony. Salas faces two counts and was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.