Two people were placed under arrest in connection to thefts reported at a store in Tamuning.
James Bryan Taisipic, 41, was charged with retail theft as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, according to magistrates reports filed at the Superior Court of Guam.
The man was allegedly caught trying to steal $1,481.59 worth of items from the Home Depot on Thursday.
As police searched him, officers found two glass pipes with methamphetamine, documents state. The suspect allegedly told authorities that he is a meth user.
In a separate incident, Estephany Marie Benavente Reyes, 38, was charged with retail as a third-degree felony and two counts of criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.
According to court documents, the suspect was spotted at the store after employees recognized she was involved in a theft reported last month. She was seen on surveillance camera allegedly stealing $631.91 in merchandise.
The suspect was also given a written notice back in March banning her from the store for three years, documents state.