Two people were charged separately Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with illegal drug possession, including a motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase.

Perry Anthony Mendiola, 47, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest and eluding a police officer as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Mendiola was seen speeding on a motorcycle through Chalan Pago early Thursday morning when he refused to pull over for police. He was going about 100 mph and driving through several villages before he eventually stopped, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Officers were forced to use a taser after Mendiola refused to cooperate and struggled with police, documents state.

Authorities also found several baggies with methamphetamine on Mendiola, documents state.

Drugs, gun, $3,500 cash

In a separate case, Franky F. Rufes, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, possession of an unregistered firearm and family violence as misdemeanors. The charge includes a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Police said Rufes on May 18 allegedly struck a woman known to him twice with a machete, but he was never captured. The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Rufes was spotted Wednesday in a bank parking lot in Harmon, when officers found more than 30 plastic bags with meth, a glass pipe, a pistol and $3,500 in cash, court documents state.

Rufes allegedly admitted that he owned the drugs and the firearm.