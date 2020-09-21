The Department of Corrections has launched an Internal Affairs Investigation into alleged contraband smuggling into the prison that has led to the arrest of two corrections officers.

On Friday evening, DOC’s Special Operations Response Team conducted an administrative search on all officers reporting for duty.

During the search, one officer who has been employed with the department for five years was found in possession of tobacco products and was booked and released.

The other officer, identified in court documents as Mike Alex Muna Gumataotao, 28, who has been employed with the department for eight months, was found with crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. DOC stated in a press release Gumataotao was booked and confined.

Gumataotao, 28, was arrested on Sept. 19. He was charged with promoting major prison contraband, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and official misconduct, among other charges, according to Superior Court documents.

The other corrections officer who was arrested has been identified as Christopher M. Santos, who was booked and released, The Guam Daily Post has confirmed.

DOC officers were subjected to a search around 1:05 a.m. after GPD officers received information of contraband at the prison in Mangilao.

During the search, conducted by DOC, each member of the incoming shift identified their personal bags that were located within the DOC central hub operations room.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team performed the administrative searches and located a bottle of lotion within Officer Gumataotao's bag. According to court documents, the SORT officers found the following in Gumataotao's bag:

• a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance later confirmed via field test to be methamphetamine

• 2 plastic hypodermic syringes

• 3 plastic straws, sealed on each end, containing suspected marijuana

• 1 cell phone

"When confronted with the contraband, Officer Gumataotao admitted to possessing and bringing the bottle of lotion into DOC, but denied that he knew the contents of the bottle," according to the prosecution in court documents.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Department of Corrections will continue to ensure that every effort is taken to stop the introduction of contraband into its facilities," DOC stated.

This story is developing.