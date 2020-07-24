Two samples from recent community testing came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 283 samples on Wednesday. DPHSS health care teams were in Tamuning that day and 387 residents took advantage of the free testing. Another community test was held Thursday at Asan-Maina, which drew 304 residents.

Public health officials have said many of Guam's positive cases, of which there are now a total of 332 confirmed since testing started in March, are asymptomatic. That is, they have the novel coronavirus but no symptoms.

Two more outreaches are scheduled for next week, both from 9 a.m.-noon. Testing on Tuesday will be at the Talofofo Gym. Public Health officials said Thursday's test will be in Umatac, but details are still being finalized.

Guam has 83 active COVID-19 cases and no hospitalizations. Deaths related to the respiratory illness remain at five and 244 people have been released from isolation. Of Guam's total cases, 283 are civilians and 49 are military service members.

One of the two new cases reported recent travel, according to the Joint Information Center.

Travel from low-risk areas

Effective today, July 24, the local government's new travel policy goes into effect.

Incoming travelers whose point of origin is from a low-risk area and whose stay on Guam is less than five nights will not be subject to quarantine. Incoming travelers who will be staying on Guam for more than five nights will be required to take a COVID-19 test on the fifth day of their stay, unless they show proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within five days of their arrival on Guam.

Incoming travelers whose point of origin is not from a low-risk area and who are unable to show proof of a negative PCR test within five days of their arrival to Guam will be required to quarantine at a government facility for 14 days.

Those who can show proof of a negative PCR test that was administered within five days of their arrival to Guam can proceed to home/self-quarantine for 14 days. Individuals under either form of quarantine will be given the option to test out on day seven; however, priority will be given to those in government quarantine. COVID-19 tests are subject to availability.