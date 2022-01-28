2 COVID-19 deaths; 743 new cases

The deaths of two more Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center, which also reported 743 new confirmed cases.

Both deaths were residents who had underlying conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 283rd COVID-19-related fatality was a deceased person found at a private residence on Nov. 1, 2021, and who was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner’s morgue on Nov. 3, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying conditions, JIC reported. He tested positive for coronavirus Oct. 14, 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 284th fatality occurred Jan. 26 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 53-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive Jan. 4 for coronavirus.

“Days of sadness are not yet behind us. While we remain steadfast in our effort to combat this virus through public health interventions, so many continue to mourn the loss of loved ones,” said acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “To all those who have had to experience grief during this time, Gov. Lou (Leon Guerrero), first gentleman Jeff (Cook) and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies.”

The JIC also reported 34 hospitalizations; that's right about what has been reported for the last week or so, even as new case numbers remain high. One patient is in the intensive care unit at GMH.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,827 specimens analyzed Jan. 26. Of those, 106 of the cases were reported by the Department of Defense. There currently are 6,653 cases in active isolation.

JIC also reported new phone numbers for the isolation facility at the Bayview Hotel in Tumon. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can call 671-998-4527 or 671-998-4547 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. DPHSS nurses and staff will assist patients in determining whether they may be eligible for endorsement into the ISOFAC.

Genome tests for November

DPHSS received forty-two (42) new results from virus samples Wednesday, collected on Guam between Nov. 2, 2021and Dec. 3, 2021, which have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DPHSS received the thirteenth set of results from the CDC. All 42 samples were identified as sublineages of the Delta Variant of Concern.

To date, 531 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health State Lab Division for genome sequencing and identified 329 COVID-19 cases infected with variants. DPHSS previously reported:

• 89 - Alpha variant.

• 4 - Beta variant.

• 214 - Delta variant.

• 14 - Epsilon variant.

• 1 - Gamma variant.

• 7 - Omicron variant.