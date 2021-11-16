Two people, both of whom were not vaccinated but suffered from other health conditions, have been deemed COVID-19 related fatalities.

The Joint Information Center, on Tuesday, reported:

• The 259th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 15. The 66-year-old man had tested positive on Oct. 9.

• The 260th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 16. The patient was an 80-year-old man who had tested positive on Nov. 3.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Jeff, Josh, and I pray for healing and offer our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost the most during this pandemic,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The only thing we can control are our personal efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure we are all doing our part to not let the virus affect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

28 hospitalizations and 41 new COVID-19 cases

The number of people in local hospitals who've tested positive for COVID-19 is 28. There are four patients in the intensive care units at GMH and Guam Regional Medical City. Only one patient, at GMH, is on a ventilator.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,222 tests performed on Nov. 15. Fifteen cases were identified through contact tracing. As of Tuesday evening, there are 18,983 officially reported cases in Guam. There are 1,807 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 3.3.